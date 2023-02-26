LMR Partners LLP Buys 894 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $339.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.