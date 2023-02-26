Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,870 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $497,254. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.