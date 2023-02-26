LMR Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

