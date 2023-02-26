Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 21,495 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Arcosa worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $5,335,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $2,217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $2,160,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of ACA stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

