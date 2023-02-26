LMR Partners LLP Sells 2,471,236 Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471,236 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 297,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 154,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBKW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Embark Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.