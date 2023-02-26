Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

