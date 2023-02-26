5,128 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after buying an additional 497,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

