Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $364.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.94. The firm has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

