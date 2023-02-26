Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.12 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

