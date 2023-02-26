Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,926 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

