Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.