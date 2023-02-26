LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $22,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $23,494,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 474.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 235,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,692 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.97.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

