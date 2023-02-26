PDT Partners LLC Invests $640,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stem by 121.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after buying an additional 775,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stem by 102.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,312,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 664,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stem by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 390,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Stem

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.