Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $453,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

