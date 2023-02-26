LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.9 %

IRM stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

