LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,806 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

Canoo Price Performance

GOEVW opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Canoo Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

