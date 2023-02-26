PDT Partners LLC Sells 925 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

MANH opened at $143.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.64.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

