Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,724 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CHWY stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,541. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

