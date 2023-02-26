Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.