BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of BancFirst worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 54.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after buying an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.8 %

BancFirst Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

