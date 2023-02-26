Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 32,967 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kennametal by 2,888.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

