Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Runway Growth Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $535.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.79. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.
Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 173.50%.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
