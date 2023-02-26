The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.