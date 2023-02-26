Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 56,961 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,961 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.