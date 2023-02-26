Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 5,178 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,783 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

