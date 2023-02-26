Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,347,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Down 3.8 %

Globant stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

