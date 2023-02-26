Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 8,136 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $421.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.