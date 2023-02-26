Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 144,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

