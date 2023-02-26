Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

