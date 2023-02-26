Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 307.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of RLI worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.14 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

