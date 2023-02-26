Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Post were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Post by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Post by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $91.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

