Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NU were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on NU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

