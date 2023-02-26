Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 27,434 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,434 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

PEB opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

