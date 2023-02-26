Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Repertoire Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the United States with EBITDA ranging from USD 10 – 50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of secured term loans, bonds or notes and mezzanine debt.

