SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

