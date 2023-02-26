Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.77 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,024 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

