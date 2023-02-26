364,489 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 364,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.23% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,028,000 after buying an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,716,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,347,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 648,083 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.