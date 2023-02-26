Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $234,648.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,164.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

