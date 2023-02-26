Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.32 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,771 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

