Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,404 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,219,524.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $132.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

