Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 885.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Stories

