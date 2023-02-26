Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,762 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.26% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

