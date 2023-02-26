Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.21% of Schrödinger worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Schrödinger by 425.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 462,345 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Schrödinger by 548.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 255,362 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDGR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

