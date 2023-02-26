Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital Profile

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

