Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $43,214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 441.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.