Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,490 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 6,561,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 318,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $28.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.