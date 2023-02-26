150,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

