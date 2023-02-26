Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of SuRo Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SuRo Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SuRo Capital

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark D. Klein purchased 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $79,412.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,030,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,888.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Green purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,916 shares of company stock worth $115,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSSS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

