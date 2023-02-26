Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 788,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 962,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,640 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.35 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

