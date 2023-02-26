Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidus Investment worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.